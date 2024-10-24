Orlando Magic season tips off against rival Heat

SPORTS-BKN-CAVS-MAGIC-1-OS The Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner (22) celebrates action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the Kia Center on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

The Orlando Magic went into last night’s game against the Miami Heat as defending Southeastern Division Champions, their first division win since the 2018-19 season. That was also the last time the Magic won a game in Miami.

That all changed last night, after the Magic took the Brightline down to beat the Heat 116-97. Only a 4-point game at the half, Orlando exploded in the 3rd quarter for 39 points to Miami’s 18 and never looked back.

Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 33 and tacked on 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Franz Wagner added another 23 points while Wendell Carter Jr. pulled down 14 boards.

At the half, the Miami Heat dedicated the court at the Kaseya Center to former coach and current team president Pat Riley. Riley, who coached the Heat to the first NBA Championship in the 2005-06 season, has been president of the team since 2008.

Orlando will have their season opener this Friday as they’ll host the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

