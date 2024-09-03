Orlando named 2024′s top retirement destination by WalletHub

According to WalletHub, the City of Orlando is ranked the number one city to retire in.

Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re planning to retire and currently live in the City Beautiful, WalletHub says there is no reason to leave.

After releasing its report on the Best & Worst Places to Retire in 2024, the personal-finance website ranked Orlando number one on it’s list.

The WalletHub report compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 different categories including affordability, quality of life, health care and recreational activities.

Orlando ranked ninth in affordability, and 16th in recreational activates.

Other Orlando Rankings:

  • 78th – Adjusted Cost of Living
  • 16th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services
  • 93rd – % of Employed Population Aged 65 & Older
  • 39th – Recreation & Senior Centers per Capita
  • 22nd – Adult Volunteer Activities per Capita
  • 49th – ‘Mild Weather’ Ranking
  • 21st – Museums per Capita

Orlando triumphed other popular retirement cities in Florida including Miami(second),Tampa (fourth), and Fort Lauderdale (fifth).

Source: WalletHub

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

