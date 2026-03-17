Orlando ranks #1 in nation for best roadside attraction It’s not the attraction you would most expect

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2020 : Large alligator head at the main entrance to Gatorland theme Park and wildlife preserve located along South Orange Blossom Trail south of Orlando.

Orlando is known for having a plethora of theme parks and attractions and now according to Betway Casino the city has the #1 roadside attraction in the country.

Betway Casino has analyzed more than 80 of the most well-known roadside attractions across the nation, ranking them based on TripAdvisor ratings and volume, the number of tagged Instagram posts, and worldwide Google search interest.

Coming in at the #1 spot is Orlando’s very own Gatorland.

Gatorland Rare White Alligator (WFTV)

The Orlando wildlife park receives 165,000 annual searches and appears in over 135,000 Instagram posts tagged #Gatorland. Home to one of the country’s largest collections of alligators and crocodiles, it has nearly 6,000 Tripadvisor reviews and an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

Here’s where the rest of the nation’s attractions fell on the list: