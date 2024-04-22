Orlando ranks at the top for best large cities to start a business, per WalletHub

ORLANDO, Fla. — April 28th kicks off National Small Business Week and the finance company, WalletHub, is out with a new report on 2024′s Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

WalletHub’s report has the City Beautiful at number one on their list.

WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities using 19 different categories that ranged from business survival rate, labor costs and office-space affordability.

Orlando ranked number one when it came to growth in number of small businesses.

WalletHub said Orlando is one of the top cities on the Kauffman Early-Stage Entrepreneurship Index, which means Orlando’s large number of business startups have a high survival rate.

Starting a Business in #1 overall Orlando:

1st – Growth in Number of Small Businesses

– Growth in Number of Small Businesses 42nd – Labor Costs

– Labor Costs 45th – Cost of Living

– Cost of Living 20th – Length of Average Workweek (in Hours)

– Length of Average Workweek (in Hours) 31st – Share of College-Educated Population

– Share of College-Educated Population 24th – Industry Variety

The second best large city to start a business is Tampa, Fla, followed by third on the list, Charlotte, NC.

See interactive map of cities below:

