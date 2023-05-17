Police in Florida get a surprise during an alligator call at the beach

TREASURE ISLAND, FL — It is not uncommon for Alligators to make their way to the beach here in the sunshine state. However, the large reptile is unpredictable and always a call for concern.

Police in Treasure Island received a call for an Alligator sighting on the beach. As with most Law Enforcement agencies, they responded to this call in efforts to trap and relocate the animal.

Upon arrival though, they noticed something interesting. It looked as if the gator was covered in sand.

Well, that’s because it was made out of sand.

Check out the incredible sand sculpture below:

Crikey! 🐊 Look at the size of that gator one of our TIPD officers tried rounding up on Treasure Island Beach last night!



Ok, it wasn’t a real gator, it was just a crafty crafted sand sculpture.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/In431Khujl — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) May 12, 2023

This would have fooled me too. Safe to say this gator was easy to trap. Not sure about the relocation part.

The Treasure Island Police Department says the sculpture was disassembled so they wouldn’t receive any more calls when the sun came up.

