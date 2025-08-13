Police: Mother and 5-year-old daughter missing and endangered in Orlando

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said Lenetria Dixon and her 5-year-old daughter, Denver Dixon, were last seen on August 10, 2025, in Orlando, and are considered missing and endangered.

Lenetria Dixon is considered endangered due to mental health concerns, and her daughter Denver was last seen with short hair.

They have family in Sanford, and the Sanford Police Department is handling the case.

The clothing Lenetria and Denver were wearing at the time they were last seen is unknown.

Anyone with information about Lenetria and Denver’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department immediately.

