The Pulse Advisory Committee met again with designers to discuss sketches for the memorial The memorial will honor the 49 lives lost in the 2016 terrorist attack

Three design sketches were created by architects after receiving feedback from the Pulse Advisory meeting.

The memorial will honor the 49 lives lost in the 2016 terrorist attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. A memorial will provide families of victims, survivors, and the community with a place to grieve and commemorate those lost in the tragedy.





Pulse memorial (WFTV Staff/WFTV)









Dr. Larry Schooler is the Pulse Advisory Committee Facilitator.

The memorial will incorporate different elements based on family members and survivors preferences. They have been meeting twice a month since July to discuss key features that are important to those on the committee.

Some of the elements that were requested include a water feature along with a display for the names of the victims.

The committee is still deciding whether they should demolish the building- but regardless, they agree that the memorial should have parts of the building preserved





Currently, three designs are on the table.

READ: Pulse mural tells stories of the 49 victims

PULSE Memorial People outside the PULSE Nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people died in a mass shooting in June 2016. (Nick Papantonis)





Some members are raising concerns about retraumatizing survivors and family members due to graffiti, so security is among the topics in question. The committee is discussing details of shade, parking, a visitor center and more, with hopes of creating a memorial that satisfies the public without causing them any more pain.





The goal is to submit a design to the City of Orlando by the end of 2024.

The last Pulse Advisory Committee will meet on December 12 with plans to have the memorial complete by 2027.





READ: UCF Remembers Pulse with art gallery

© 2024 Cox Media Group