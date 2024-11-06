Regardless of who you voted for, lets all recycle our election signs

The City of Orlando is asking residents to recycle election signs so they can be turned into clean energy

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

More than 14,000 single use yard signs were used in this year’s elections.

Today, the City of Orlando set up 8 collection sites for residents to dispose of their campaign yard signs.

The metal frames that were used to old up the signs will be recycled locally, and the plastic board will be transformed into a way to generate electricity.

The plastic signs will be transported to NuCycle Energy in Plant City where they will be made into Enviro Fuelcubes. Then, the fuelcubes will be used as a replacement for coal- a cleaner energy source for generating electricity.

Each location will be clearly marked with blue bins and drop off signs.

Campaign sign drop-off dates are from Wednesday, November 6, 2024 through Sunday, November 17, 2024 between 8a.m. and 10p.m.


Collection Locations:

  • Orlando Solid Waste - 1028 Woods Avenue
  • Broadway Methodist Church - 406 East Amelia Street
  • First Unitarian Church of Orlando - 1901 East Robinson Street
  • Porter Transfer Station – 1326 Good Homes Road
  • Northwest Neighborhood Center – 3955 W D Judge Drive
  • Cady Way Pool - 2529 Cady Way
  • Mead Botanical Garden Community Garden - 1310 South Denning Drive
  • Fire Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road


