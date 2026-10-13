SeaWorld Orlando to temporarily shut down major roller coaster following ride death in Georgia

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the Mako Roller Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, Florida.

SeaWorld Orlando is taking extra precautions following a death at Six Flags Over Georgia after a man fell from a roller coaster.

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Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta fell from the Goliath roller coaster at the park in Austell on Monday and was killed.

Following the tragedy, SeaWorld Orlando has shut down Mako, one of four roller coasters at the park made by the Swiss company, Bolliger & Mabillard - the same group that made Goliath.

Mako will remain closed while their engineers and safety experts ensure the ride’s restraint system and overall integrity are safe.

A number of roller coasters in Central Florida come from Bolliger & Mabillard, including four at SeaWorld (Mako, Manta, Pipeline and Penguin Trek), one at Universal Islands of Adventure (Hulk roller coaster), and four roller coasters at Busch Gardens in Tampa.

CNN writes that Bolliger & Mabillard is a company with a “stellar” safety record, according to Brian Avery, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in ride safety and risk management.

But, Avery mentions that the Goliath ride does not include a secondary safety restraint for riders.

Kariem’s death is still under investigation.

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