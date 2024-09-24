See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Residents should bring their IDs and their own shovels or trowels to all sandbag sites.

Orange County

Apopka

Clarcona Horse

3535 Damon Road, Apopka

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orlando

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bithlo Community Park

18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

Downey Park

10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

Meadow Woods Park

1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

Winter Garden

West Orange Recreation Center

309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | 9/25 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ocoee

Ocoee Public Works Department

301 Maguire Road, Ocoee

Date and Time: 9/24 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 9/25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each household will be provided 10 empty sandbags to be filled by the resident.

Seminole County

Seminole County sandbag operations will open on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, to help residents prepare for potential heavy rainfall.

Empty bags and sand will be available.

Residents should bring their own shovels and someone to help them fill and load.

The county will operate at this location:

Boombah Sports Complex

3325 Cameron Ave., Sanford

Date and Time: 9/24 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Unstaffed

Oviedo

Public Works Maintenance Yard

1725 Evans Street, Oviedo

Date and Time: 9/24 12 a.m. to 7 p.m

Crews on-site to assist

Winter Springs

Central Winds Park

1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Self-service; minimal staffing

Volusia County

Volusia County will open a sandbag distribution site before the potential storm heading to Florida.

It will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Volusia County Branch Jail, 1300 Red John Drive, Daytona Beach.

Residents must show proof that they live in Volusia County.

People can receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags per vehicle at the drive-thru line.

Daytona Beach

The City of Daytona Beach will provide sandbag materials to residents from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Sandbag operations will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are asked to bring shovels to fill sandbags. Sandbags are free, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle.

Edgewater

The City of Edgewater said it has stocked two locations throughout the city with sand piles.

Residents should bring their own bags and shovels.

Southwest Corner of Hibiscus Drive and 26th Street

Date and Time:

9/23 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/24 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/25 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/26 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weather permitting)

Residents should bring their own shovels and bags outside of staffed hours at the Hibiscus Drive location

Mango Tree Lake (901 Mango Tree Drive)

Date and Time:

9/23 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/24 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/25 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.



9/26 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weather permitting)

The Mango Tree Lake location will not be staffed, so residents must bring their own bags and shovels

Port Orange

REC Center in the City Center Complex

4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange

Date and Time: Tuesday, 9/24: Noon - 7 p.m., Wednesday, 9/25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall

Limit of 10 sandbags per person

Bring your ID and a shovel

New Smyrna Beach

Sports Complex Football Stadium

2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach

Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day

15 bags limit per resident

Polk County

Mulberry/South Lakeland

Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland

8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Fort Meade

1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Frostproof

350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Auburndale

1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dundee

805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Poinciana Park

5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee

Date and Time: 9/24 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

