See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Tropical Storm Helene preparations Marion County residents fill up sandbags ahead of Tropical Storm Helene. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As things heat up in the tropics, governments in Central Florida are helping residents prepare for any potential impacts from a storm.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Here is a list of the sandbag locations being offered this week ahead of possible storm impacts.

Orange County

Apopka

Clarcona Horse Park

  • 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Orlando

Barnett Park

  • 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Bithlo Community Park

  • 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Downy Park

  • 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Meadow Woods Recreation Center

  • 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Winter Garden

West Orange Recreation Center

  • 309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
  • Date and Time: Monday, October 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.*
  • 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your own shovel

Winter Park

Rollins Softball Field parking lot

  • 452 Harper Street
  • Date and Time: Monday 10/7: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Enter site via Harper Street
  • Limit of 8 sandbags per person
  • Bring your ID and a shovel

Volusia County

Port Orange

REC Center in the City Center Complex

  • 4655 City Center Circle, Port Orange
  • Date and Time: Saturday, 10/5: 2:30 - 7 p.m., Sunday, 10/6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dunlawton Avenue and Herbert Street on the northwest side of City Hall
  • Limit of 10 sandbags per person
  • Bring your ID and a shovel

New Smyrna Beach

Sports Complex Football Stadium

  • 2335 Sunset Drive, New Smyrna Beach
  • Date and Time: Access to sand piles and bags open 24 hours a day
  • Assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • 15 bags limit per resident

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 23

  • Turnbull Station, 1850 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach
  • Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 34

  • Indian Mound Station, 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Osteen
  • Date and Time: Sunday, 10/6: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Each vehicle is eligible to receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags.

Daytona Beach

Bethune Point Park

  • 11 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
  • Date and Time: 10/6: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Bring your ID
  • Self-service (10 bag limit)

Seminole County

Oviedo

Public Works Maintenance Yard

  • 1725 Evans Street, Oviedo
  • Date and Time: 10/7 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
  • Crews on-site to assist

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Osceola Heritage Park

  • 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744
  • Date and Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 6; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, October 7
  • Crews on-site to assist

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!