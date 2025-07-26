Lake Mary Little League secures Softball World Series

On some days, you may notice classic Mickey circles around the pitcher’s mounds on the nearby softball fields. I spotted this one on field #15. These circles tend to disappear as a game progresses.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League celebrated a fantastic win over Virginia with a clear 8-1 victory on Friday, earning their place in the Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

The Lake Mary team won the Southeast Regional Championship, a major accomplishment that qualifies them for the prestigious tournament. This victory brings their record to 4-1. If you look below, you’ll see the exact moment when the Lake Mary Little League secures their spot in the Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

The moment Lake Mary punched their ticket to the World Series 🎟️ #LLWS pic.twitter.com/LJmhjZra8j — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 25, 2025

In Game 11 of the Southeast Region, Lake Mary competed against North Carolina, which had a 2-2 average record before the match. Lake Mary’s strong showing on Thursday paved the way for their championship win on Friday morning.

This victory marks a historic milestone for Lake Mary Little League, as it is their first time qualifying for the Softball World Series. Lake Mary’s impressive showing in the Southeast Regional Championship has secured them a spot on a national stage, highlighting their talent and determination.

