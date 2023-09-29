Spooky Season is here! Here’s things to do this weekend in Central Florida

Plenty of Halloween events going on this weekend in Central Florida as we enter October.

Halloween (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images) (Rob Stothard)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Need your Halloween fix this weekend? Here’s all things “Spooky” going on in Central Florida:

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Leu Gardens Two brand-new installations are heading to Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando this fall, just in time for spooky season. (wftv.com)

  • Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando continues Fridays & Saturdays 7pm to midnight until Halloween

SeaWorld Orlando offers nights of frights at Howl-O-Scream (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party The first touches of Fall are upon us and there is plenty of festive fun for guests to look forward to this season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. From Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE to eerie-sistable merchandise and food and beverage delights, there is so much to experience this spooky season at the Most Magical Place on Earth. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer) (Matt Stroshane/Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

  • Brick-or-Treat at Legoland continues every Saturday during park hours, included with park admission until Oct 29th

Legoland Florida Legoland Florida celebrates 10 years of awesomeness this weekend. (Legoland Florida/Legoland Florida)

If you’re a sports fan:

  • Orlando City SC takes one Montreal FC this Saturday September 29th at Exploria Stadium at 7:30pm

Exploria Stadium Orlando

