Steve Vai is on the road with one of the most talented groups of musicians for the BEAT Tour. It’s celebrating the music of King Crimson with 2 of the band’s members, along with Steve sitting in for Robert Fripp, and Tool’s Danny Carey on drums. The tour hits Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on September 27th, and Clearwater at Ruth Eckerd Hall on the 28th.

