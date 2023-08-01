Video: Surfer bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach A surfer is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Volusia County. (WFTV)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A surfer is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Volusia County.

Officials said the attack happened Monday near Ocean Boulevard in New Smyrna Beach.

Beach safety officials said the 22-year-old man saw sharks in the water Monday morning before the attack.

The man told lifeguards that he did not see any sharks at the time he was bitten.

This incident follows two other share bites recorded in New Smyrna Beach last month.

The surfer is expected to be okay.

