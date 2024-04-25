Things to do: Art Festival, Wine & Dine, Magic in playoffs & more this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s an action packed weekend in Central Florida.
On Friday, April 26th, Brothers Osbourne performs at Hard Rock Cafe & Live Orlando from 8 to 11 p.m.
On Friday, April 26th, enjoy Sideline Wine & Dine at Camping World Stadium from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, April 27th, enjoy the 14th Annual Earth Fest at Lake Concord Park in Casselberry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, April 27th, the 62nd Annual Apopka Art & Foliage Festival goes on at Kit Land Nelson Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, April 27th, the Orlando Magic battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 1 p.m.
On Saturday, April 27th, the Harlem Globetrotters perform at Addition Financial Arena starting at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, April 28th, enjoy the Caribbean Fusion Festival at Lakefront Park in Kissimmee from 12 to 7 p.m.
