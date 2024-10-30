Things to do in Central Florida on Halloween

Lift your spirits at the Comedy Dark Halloween Show at Grape and The Grain from 8pm-9:30
Click here to purchase tickets
Celebrate the most frightening time of fear at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando from 6:30pm-2am
Buy tickets here
Celebrate at Cocktails and screams, a Halloween themed bar year round, that’s dead-ication
7pm-2am
For more details, click here
Have a fa-boo-lous day at SeaWorld Spooktacular at SeaWorld from 12pm-5pm
Get tickets here
If you perfer to visit the boo-tiques, Mall-O-Ween is at Oviedo Mall from 5:30-7:30pm
For more information, click here
Play tricks and win treats Dave and Boo-ster’s at Dave & Busters from 4-7pm
Click here for more details
Carve out some time for Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween Party from 7pm- midnight
For details, click here
Experience love t first bite at Halloween High Tea from 1-3pm at Erika’s Tea Room
Click here for more info
Feel the fear in your bones at Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld from 7pm-midnight
Click here for tickets
Fright for your life at the Upside Down Dance Party at Dr. Phillips Center at 6:30pm
Click here to learn more
