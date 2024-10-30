Things to do in Central Florida on Halloween

Lift your spirits at the Comedy Dark Halloween Show at Grape and The Grain from 8pm-9:30

Click here to purchase tickets





Celebrate the most frightening time of fear at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando from 6:30pm-2am

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Here are some more photos from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Buy tickets here









Celebrate at Cocktails and screams, a Halloween themed bar year round, that’s dead-ication

7pm-2am

Cocktails and Screams (WFTV Staff)

For more details, click here





Have a fa-boo-lous day at SeaWorld Spooktacular at SeaWorld from 12pm-5pm

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular

Get tickets here





If you perfer to visit the boo-tiques, Mall-O-Ween is at Oviedo Mall from 5:30-7:30pm

For more information, click here





Play tricks and win treats Dave and Boo-ster’s at Dave & Busters from 4-7pm

Click here for more details





Carve out some time for Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween Party from 7pm- midnight

Fall festivities at Walt Disney World (Abigail Nilsson/(Abigail Nilsson, photographer))

For details, click here





Experience love t first bite at Halloween High Tea from 1-3pm at Erika’s Tea Room

Click here for more info





Feel the fear in your bones at Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld from 7pm-midnight

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

Click here for tickets





Fright for your life at the Upside Down Dance Party at Dr. Phillips Center at 6:30pm

Dr. Phillips Center (Dr. Phillips Center)

Click here to learn more

© 2024 Cox Media Group