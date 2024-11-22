Things to do in central florida this weekend

Shuler King on Nov. 22-24, 7-8 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club
“Rhinoceros” on Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at UCF Mainstage Theater
Family Day on Nov. 23 at 9:00a.m. at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort,
The Classic Day Party on Nov. 23 at 5:00p.m. at Ember
Old Town Kissimmee Carnaval at 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 34746
Live from the Underground at Grumpy’s Underground on Nov. 22 at 9:00p.m.
Florida Blue - Battle of the Bands at Kia Center on Nov. 22 at 7:00p.m.
Florida Soccer Meet up Sunday, on Nov. 24 from 5 - 10pm at 5515 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
WBCA Showcase on Nov. 23, 12 & 2:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 1 & 3:30 p.m. at ESPN
Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at Northwest Recreation Complex.
