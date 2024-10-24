Things to do in central florida this weekend

Drink up at the Orlando Halloween Weekend Bar Crawl

On Saturday from 4- 11 pm at Elixir Kitchen and Bar

Have a wild time at Boo at the Zoo

Saturday and Sunday From 10 am- 3pm at the Brevard Zoo

image courtesy: Brevard Zoo

Have a terror-ific time at SeaWorld Spooktacular

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday during park hours at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular returns for another year of Halloween fun for the family (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

Have a pawsome time with your furry friends at the Howl- O- Ween Walk-a-thon

At Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte Saturday from 9- noon

Franklins Friends 10th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon

Lift your Halloween spirits at Mickey’s Not- So- Scary Halloween Party

At Magic Kingdom Park on Friday and Sunday from 7pm- midnight

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (Matt Stroshane/Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

Ball out at the Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets game

At the Kia Center on Friday at 7pm

Orlando Magic (WFTV)

Kick off the weekend at the UCF vs. BYU homecoming weekend game

On Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium at 3:30pm

Get spooked at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Universal Orlando from 6:30-2am

Halloween Horror Nights Halloween Horror Nights has returned to Universal Orlando Resort. (Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Resort)

Fall in love with fall at the Fall Festival

At Assembly Farms on Friday from 6:30-9:30

Check out some discounted masterpieces at the Goblin Market

At the Oviedo mall on Sunday from 1- 6pm

Oviedo Mall (WFTV/WFTV)

Paint pumpkins and enjoy drinks at Orlando Creators pumpkin painting experience

At JoJo’s Pumpkin Patch on Friday at 7pm

