Things to do: Daytona 500, Nate Bargatze, Andrea Bocelli & more this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — It’s a busy weekend in Central Florida, with many coming to town. Pack your weekend full of things to do.

Now through Sunday, February 18th, The Orlando Ballet performs “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Dr. Phillips Center. Times vary by date.

On Friday, February 16th, and Sunday February 18th, Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center. Times vary by date.

On Saturday, February 17th, Honor Black Heritage and Culture at the Orange County Regional History Center from 10am to 3pm.

On Saturday, February 17th, Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform at the Kia Center at 7pm.

On Saturday, February 17th, Science Night Live (Adults Only) will go on at the Orlando Science Center starting at 8pm.

On Sunday, February 18th, the Daytona 500 kicks off at 2:30 pm at the Daytona International Speedway.

On Sunday, February 18th, Andrea Bocelli performs his 2024 Valentines Tour at the Kia Center starting at 8pm.

