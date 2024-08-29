Things to do: Halloween Horror Nights, Food & Wine Festival, Parade in Lake Mary & more this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a jam-packed Labor Day Weekend ahead in Central Florida.
On Friday, August 30th, through September 1st, Disney on Ice will be performed at the Kia Center. Times vary date.
On Friday, August 30th, through November 23rd, the Food & Wine Festival returns to EPCOT at Walt Disney World during park hours.
On Friday, August 30th, through November 3rd, Halloween Horror Nights goes on at Universal Orlando Resort.
On Friday, August 30th, through Monday, September 2nd, a Labor Day Weekend Celebration happens at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee. Times vary by date.
On Saturday, August 31st, a Celebratory Parade will go on in Downtown Lake Mary for the Lake Mary Little League World Series Champions at 10 a.m. Click here for details.
On Saturday, August 31st through November 3rd, SeaWorld Spooktacular goes on at SeaWorld Orlando during park hours.
On Saturday, August 31st, it’s Military Appreciation Night as Orlando City SC battles Nashville SC at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, September 1st, it’s Carnival Night as the Orlando Pride will face NJ/NY Gotham FC at Inter&Co. Stadium.
Game-time is 7 p.m.
Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.
© 2024 Cox Media Group