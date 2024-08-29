Things to do: Halloween Horror Nights, Food & Wine Festival, Parade in Lake Mary & more this weekend

It’s a jam-packed Labor Day Weekend ahead in Central Florida.

Crews prepare for the thrills of 33rd Annual Halloween Horror Nights

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

On Friday, August 30th, through September 1st, Disney on Ice will be performed at the Kia Center. Times vary date.

Disney on Ice 2024

On Friday, August 30th, through November 23rd, the Food & Wine Festival returns to EPCOT at Walt Disney World during park hours.

Disney World unveils dates for 2024 International Food and Wine Festival at EPCOT

On Friday, August 30th, through November 3rd, Halloween Horror Nights goes on at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando shares behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights

On Friday, August 30th, through Monday, September 2nd, a Labor Day Weekend Celebration happens at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee. Times vary by date.

Image courtesy: Promenade at Sunset Walk (Image courtesy: Promenade at Sunset Walk)

On Saturday, August 31st, a Celebratory Parade will go on in Downtown Lake Mary for the Lake Mary Little League World Series Champions at 10 a.m. Click here for details.

On Saturday, August 31st through November 3rd, SeaWorld Spooktacular goes on at SeaWorld Orlando during park hours.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular returns for another year of Halloween fun for the family (SeaWorld Orlando/SeaWorld Orlando)

On Saturday, August 31st, it’s Military Appreciation Night as Orlando City SC battles Nashville SC at Inter&Co. Stadium.

Game-time is 7:30 p.m.

Inter&Co, a Brazilian bank with over $10 billion in global assets, has signed a historic 10-year naming rights deal for the stadium that’s home to MLS Orlando City SC and the NWSL Orlando Pride. Inter&Co, a Brazilian bank with over $10 billion in global assets, has signed a historic 10-year naming rights deal for the stadium that’s home to MLS Orlando City SC and the NWSL Orlando Pride.

On Sunday, September 1st, it’s Carnival Night as the Orlando Pride will face NJ/NY Gotham FC at Inter&Co. Stadium.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

SOCCER: AUG 14 NWSL - Portland Thorns FC at Orlando Pride ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 14: Orlando Pride forward Marta (10) passes the ball during the soccer match between the Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns FC on August 14, 2021, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
