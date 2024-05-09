Things to do: Mother’s Day festivities, Jimmy Failla at Plaza Live, Solar Bears in playoffs & more

A fun and eventful Mother’s Day weekend ahead in Central Florida.

Roses for Mothers Day an 11-year tradition An American Airlines pilot has been handing out 400 roses to women passengers and colleagues every Mothers Day for 11 years. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fun and eventful Mother’s Day weekend ahead in Central Florida.

On Thursday, May 9th, through Sunday, May 12th, rock out at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway.

Times vary by date.

Welcome to Rockville (WFTV)

On Thursday, May 9th, enjoy playoff hockey as the Orlando Solar Bears battle the Florida Everblades at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

Orlando takes a 3-2 series lead over Greenville. Orlando takes a 3-2 series lead over Greenville. (Orlando Solar Bears)

On Friday, May 10th, enjoy Festive Friday’s on Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach to kick off Mother’s Day Weekend.

The event goes on from 4 to 8 p.m.

Image courtesy: Flagler Ave. Business Association (Image courtesy: Flagler Ave. Business Association)

On Saturday, May 11th, enjoy Mess Fest at the Orlando Science Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Orlando Science Center is getting messy

On Saturday, May 11th, bring your pooch to Pups of Pride night as Orlando Pride will face Bay FC at Inter&Co Stadium.

Game-time is 7:30 p.m.

Inter & Co Stadium (WFTV)

On Sunday, May 12th, Jimmy Failla will perform his Everybody Calm Down tour at The Plaza Live.

Click here for tickets.

Jimmy Failla

On Sunday, May 12th, celebrate Mother’s Day at Boxi Park in Lake Nona from 12 to 7:30 p.m.

Image Courtesy: Boxi Park Lake Nona

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.


© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!