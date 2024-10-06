Tracking Milton: These schools have announced closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton passes by Florida, some districts have announced school closures on Sunday.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools said the district would close on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

All extracurricular activities on Thursday are canceled, except Marion Afterschool Programs, which will operate as usual.

Westport High School will open as a special needs shelter at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. MCPS said small pets with proper documentation are also allowed into the shelter.

Vanguard High School will open as a pet-friendly shelter.

Fort McCoy School will open as a general population shelter.

Volusia County

Volusia County School announced that on Monday, Oct. 7, all afterschool activities except Extended Day Enrichment Programs will be canceled.

VCS said it will announce further information on Monday about potential school closures.

Lake County

Lake County Schools are monitoring Hurricane Milton and will update parents directly with any news regarding schools.

Osceola County

Osceola County School District said activities, events, and athletics at all schools would operate normally on Monday, Oct. 7, but will be canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 8.

OCSD said the school would be in session on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The school boards announced Wednesday, Oct. 9, that all Osceola County School District schools and operations will be closed.

Colleges & universities

Florida Institute of Technology

The university has announced classes are canceled beginning at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Classes are canceled all day on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Classes are canceled Thursday, Oct. 10, at least until noon.

Rollins College

The college said it would close the campus and evacuate.

All in-person classes and events are canceled this week, Monday, Oct. 7, through Oct. 11.

The campus will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, except for emergency essential staff.

