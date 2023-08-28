Tropical Storm Idalia: County-by-county guide to shelter locations in Central Florida

TS Idalia: Where to find shelters in the area Hurricane weather (AP Photo/Andres Leighton).

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.

Marion County

Special Needs Shelter: The special needs shelter will open Monday at 5 p.m.

West Port High School: 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34481

General Population Shelters: The following shelters will open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Lake Weir High School: 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34472 (Pet friendly)

10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34472 (Pet friendly) Vanguard High School: 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475 (Pet friendly)

7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475 (Pet friendly) Forest High School: 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34480

5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34480 Horizon Academy: 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL 34473

365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL 34473 North Marion Middle School: 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL 32113

Sumter County

No information at this time.

Lake County

No information at this time.

Polk County

No information at this time.

Orange County

No information at this time.

Osceola County

No information at this time.

Seminole County

No information at this time.

Volusia County

No information at this time.

Flagler County

No information at this time.

Brevard County

No information at this time.

