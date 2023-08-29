Hurricane Idalia: Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast

Tolls suspended (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that tolls along Florida’s west coast will be suspended due to Hurricane Idalia.

Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will suspend tolls beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and reinstate them on Sept. 5 at noon.

Tolls suspended include:

Hillsborough County

  • I-4 Connector
  • Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)
  • Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)
  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties

  • Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter counties & portions of Orange County

  • Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

  • Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

