University of Central Florida launches new online space-focused MBA program

UCF launches new online space-focused MBA program The University of Central Florida is now accepting applications for its new Space MBA program. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is now accepting applications for its new Space MBA program.

The new 24-month program is set to begin in the spring of 2026.

UCF’s Space MBA will be an online graduate program designed to support the commercial space industry and the global space economy.

Students enrolled in the Space MBA program will take core MBA courses alongside space-related electives, providing a comprehensive education tailored to the needs of the space sector.

The University of Central Florida will accept applications for this program until Dec. 1, giving prospective students ample time to apply for this unique educational opportunity.

UCF was originally founded in 1963 as Florida Technological University to support NASA and the “space race” during the Apollo era.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!