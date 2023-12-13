VIDEO: Tesla, Elon Musk release first glance of new humanoid robot

Austin, TX — As if the first versions of the robot was not human enough, Tesla and Elon Musk release a video of their “Optimus - Gen 2″ robot.

See video below:

This new version displays movement that is much more humanlike than the previous generations. The first version of a tesla built robot ,”Bumblebee” was released in September of 2022. “Optimus - Gen 1” was released earlier this year.

Elon Musk claims these robots would “eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks.”

Make sure to follow WDBO on Facebook, Instagram & X.

© 2022 Cox Media Group