VIDEO: Worlds largest cruise ship rescues 14 people on a boat adrift in the Caribbean

Miami, FL — The worlds largest cruise ship rescued 14 people on a boat adrift out in the Caribbean.

The rescue happened on Sunday after Royal Caribbean’s, Icon of the Seas, left Miami to head to Honduras to begin it’s seven night vacation.

The ship turned around to get as close as possible to the adrift boat and deployed a small rescue boat to bring the 14 people to safety.

They rescued 14 people who have been stuck just at sea for 8 days pic.twitter.com/KjNvfeQ1B5 — Alessandra (@oheyitsali) March 6, 2024

Those rescued from the small boat had been out to sea for eight days.

The 14 people rescued exited the ship the next day after the Icon docked in Roatan, Honduras.

A ship and their crew have a legal obligation to help save distressed boaters under Maritime law.

The Icon of the Seas has just completed it's first month of service after its inaugural sailing from Miami on January 27th,













