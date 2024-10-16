Was your roof damaged by Hurricane Milton?

Hurricane Milton Debris and damage from Hurricane Milton (BONNIE CASH/AFP via Getty Images)

Operation blue roof is a free program that is offering protection to Florida residents whose roof was damaged by a storm.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed the program to help homeowners live safely by protecting their roofs until they can await repairs.

Operation Blue roof is available in many central Florida counties such as Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, .Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, , St. Lucie, and Sumter counties.

On their website, they released the following statement to help residents find out if they qualify for the service.





“Do I qualify for Operation Blue Roof?

Once a mission has been assigned to USACE from FEMA at the request of the affected state, here is what would qualify for the Blue Roof Program.

The home must be the primary residence* of the person or household requesting the emergency roof covering; AND The residence has NO more than 50 percent of the roof framing damaged. The framing must support the plastic sheeting as a temporary repair, and be able to provide safe shelter once contractors install the tarp; AND The resident certifies that he or she is the owner of the residence requested to be covered OR is a renter that has obtained legal permission to continue occupying the residence until more permanent repairs are made; AND The resident certifies that they will shelter in the residence that they have requested to be covered; AND The roof must be standard roof shingles, or a similar material that will allow contractors to nail the tarp in place. Contractors will consider repairs to metal roofs and mobile homes on a case-by-case basis and will install the cover if possible. Contractors cannot cover roofs made of materials such as slate, asbestos or clay tile, or other material which would be exceptionally difficult to repair, or would likely be damaged during tarp installation.”





Applications are available through November 5th

