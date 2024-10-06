WATCH: Gov. DeSantis holds storm preps news conference; extends states of emergency to 35 counties

Governor Ron DeSantis Gov. Ron DeSantis met with condo owners and associations in Tampa to discuss their safety and cost concerns. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Sunday morning to discuss the Tropical Storm Milton.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for most of Florida’s counties.

DeSantis will speak at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 9:30 a.m.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will be joining DeSantis at the conference

The 35 Florida counties declared for state of emergency include Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

