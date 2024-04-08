WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Seminole County

DeSantis is joined by Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Seminole County (Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Sanford, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference Monday morning in Sanford.

It takes place at the Seminole County Sheriff Office’s Professional Development Center.

The press conference began at 10 a.m.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

This is a developing story, follow for updates.


Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

