The Long Run (in Las Vegas): The Eagles returning to the Sphere in 2026

The Eagles are having an extremely long run in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will return to the Sphere in Sin City in 2026 for four shows: Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31. The Eagles are also set to perform in 2025 on Sept. 12; Oct. 3, 10 and 31; and Nov. 7. With those newly announced shows, the band's residency now comprises 48 shows since they started playing the massive venue in 2024.

The general sale for the new shows starts Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT via eagles.com. Artist presale registration is open now at eagles.com; it starts Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by several other presales on Sept. 18.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is also hosting the Eagles Third Encore experience, which is free and open to the public. It includes a Hotel California immersive experience, memorabilia display and merch store. If you have VIP tickets, you can also visit a replica of the legendary LA club The Troubadour, where the band played early in its career.

