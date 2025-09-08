The Long Run (in Las Vegas): The Eagles returning to the Sphere in 2026

The general sale for the new shows starts Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. PT via eagles.com. Artist presale registration is open now at eagles.com; it starts Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by several other presales on Sept. 18.
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is also hosting the Eagles Third Encore experience, which is free and open to the public. It includes a Hotel California immersive experience, memorabilia display and merch store. If you have VIP tickets, you can also visit a replica of the legendary LA club The Troubadour, where the band played early in its career.
