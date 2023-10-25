Look back at the year in Grateful Dead world with the 2023 Grateful Dead Almanac

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead fans are getting a chance to look back at the year that was with the just-released 2023 Grateful Dead Almanac.

Started 31 years ago as a paper mailing to fans, the Almanac is now online, recounting all that went on in the Dead world in 2023, including the final tour of Dead & Company and what band members Bob WeirBill KreutzmannMickey Hart and Phil Lesh were up to. It also looks back at this year's Jerry Garcia archival releases, the Here Comes Sunshine and Wake the Flood box sets, and more.

It also gives fans a preview of what is to come, including info on the upcoming Dave's Picks Volume 49 and a tease about Volume 50. There's also info on new merch and a whole lot more.

To read all about Grateful Dead's year, check out the Almanac at dead.net.

