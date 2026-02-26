Love Rocks NYC concert, featuring Paul Simon, Elvis Costello & more, to be streamed live

The 10th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert will take place March 5 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, but you don't have to be in the Big Apple to enjoy the show.

The concert, featuring performances by Paul Simon, Elvis Costello and ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, will stream live on Veeps.com.

Other artists on the bill include Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes, Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jon Batiste, Susanna Hoffs, Mary J Blige, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty, plus special surprise guests.

All artists will be backed by a house band, led by bassist Will Lee, best known as a member of the Late Show with David Letterman band.

Love Rocks NYC is a benefit for the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to people who are too sick to prepare them themselves.

The Love Rocks concerts, which first launched in 2017, have raised $65 million — enough to fund 6.5 million meals for New Yorkers in need, according to the nonprofit.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now at Veeps.com.

