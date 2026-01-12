Lynyrd Skynyrd to play the 2026 Rock the Country festival

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to play the 2026 Rock the Country touring festival.

The mostly country festival will take place over eight weekends this summer, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers confirmed for the Ashland, Kentucky, stop. Skynyrd will perform July 10, with a lineup headlined by country star Jelly Roll.

Other artists booked for the festival include rockers Creed, Kid Rock and Shinedown, plus country stars such as Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green and Miranda Lambert.

Other Rock the Country 2026 dates include: May 1-2 in Bellville, Texas; May 29-30 in Bloomingdale, Georgia; June 27-28 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; July 25-26 in Anderson, South Carolina; Aug. 8-9 in Hastings, Michigan; Aug. 28-29 in Ocala, Florida; and Sept. 11-12 in Hamburg, New York.

You can sign up now for a presale that begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RocktheCountry.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to spend their summer on the road with Foreigner on the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour. It will consist of 19 co-headlining dates, kicking off July 23 in Atlanta and wrapping Aug. 29 in Rogers, Arkansas. A complete schedule can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

