Lynyrd Skynyrd to play 2025 Rock the Country festival

By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson
Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to play several dates on the 2025 Rock the Country touring festival, which will be headlined by Kid Rock and Nickelback.
Skynyrd is confirmed for five festival dates: April 5 in Livingston, Louisiana; April 26 in Knoxville, Tennessee; May 3 in Poplar Bluff, Montana; May 31 in York, Pennsylvania; and June 14 in Hastings, Michigan.
Depending on the day, the bill will also feature artists including 3 Doors DownTravis TrittHank Williams Jr., Staind's Aaron Lewis and Lee Greenwood.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and presales are open now. For more info, visit RocktheCountry.com.

Next up, Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to play the Rock N' Support hurricane relief concert in Palmetto, Florida, on Nov. 15, with special guest Marcus King. A complete list of Skynyrd dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!