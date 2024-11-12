Lynyrd Skynyrd to play 2025 Rock the Country festival

Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to play several dates on the 2025 Rock the Country touring festival, which will be headlined by Kid Rock and Nickelback.

Skynyrd is confirmed for five festival dates: April 5 in Livingston, Louisiana; April 26 in Knoxville, Tennessee; May 3 in Poplar Bluff, Montana; May 31 in York, Pennsylvania; and June 14 in Hastings, Michigan.

Depending on the day, the bill will also feature artists including 3 Doors Down, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr., Staind's Aaron Lewis and Lee Greenwood.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and presales are open now. For more info, visit RocktheCountry.com.

Next up, Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to play the Rock N' Support hurricane relief concert in Palmetto, Florida, on Nov. 15, with special guest Marcus King. A complete list of Skynyrd dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

