Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant "can't wait" for fans to see Gary Rossington’s final performance

A concert movie featuring the final performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd's late guitarist and founding member Gary Rossington is set to hit theaters on Saturday, July 8, and Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant is excited fans are going to be able to see Gary in his element.

After undergoing heart surgery in 2021, Rossington was no longer touring with the band, but he did get to rejoin them for the concert featured in the movie, Skynyrd's 50th anniversary show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in November 2022. It turned out to be his final performance.

"I know if he was here to talk to me, he'd be, 'That's the way for me to go out,'" Johnny tells ABC Audio. "And I can't wait for people to see it."

Gary passed away in March, and Johnny says in addition to his family and the band, the legacy Gary leaves behind is “of course the music.”

He explains, “Gary told me one time, he goes, ‘Hey, man, I don't do nothing but play guitar and write songs ... so, the good Lord gave that to me and I'm so proud that I've been able to make some sort of, you know, impact on the music business and impact on the fans.’”

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd: An Exclusive Concert Film Experience will have a weeklong run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues from July 8 to 14. Tickets are on sale now.

