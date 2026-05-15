Mallori Johnson and Kara Young reflect on natural bond, portraying trauma survivors in 'Is God Is'

Mallori Johnson and Kara Young star as twin sisters Anaia and Racine in the film adaptation of Aleshea Harris' play Is God Is. Although both actors are singletons, they put in the work to form a convincing twin dynamic.

"Aleshea brought us in two weeks before we shot," Mallori tells ABC Audio, describing how they worked with choreographer Raja Feather Kelly on different exercises, like trying to finish each other's sentences, to ensure they were moving in sync.

She adds that the process was intentional, but their connection also developed naturally.

“We just genuinely got close. We built a real kinship outside of set. We spent a lot of time together. We were living in the same hotel, and we would meet each other all the time," Mallori says. "And I think we have a very similar work ethic in that we just are very passionate about what we're doing. ... We were bonding off that."

Mallori and Kara also dedicated time to research so they'd portray their characters with care. In the film, Anaia and Racine embark on a revenge mission against their father, who attempted to murder them and their mother in an attack that left them with severe burn scars.

Kara says they studied burn victims and followed people on social media who were "scarred from being burned and or being in a fire."

"I wanted to approach it with true respect and regard for people with disabilities, especially visible disabilities, and understanding that to the best of my ability," Mallori says.

Kara adds they also leaned on Aleshea throughout the process, noting, "It is her baby, and the story is just incredibly profound."

Is God Is is now in theaters.

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