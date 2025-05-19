Marble bust of Jim Morrison, missing from his grave since 1988, located in Paris

A sculpture of Jim Morrison, which went missing from his Paris gravesite in 1988, has been found.

French police found the marble bust of the singer while carrying out a search in an unrelated fraud case. A photo on Instagram shows the sculpture much as it appeared when it disappeared: It's covered in graffiti and is missing a piece of its nose.

According to the U.K. paper The Guardian, the sculpture was carved by a Croatian artist and placed on Morrison's grave at Paris' Père-Lachaise cemetery in 1981. Morrison died in Paris in 1971 at the age of 27.

As for who originally stole the bust, that's never been determined, though there had been reports that two fans carried it away on a moped in the dead of night. In 1994, a Utah man and his nephew were arrested at the cemetery for trying to attach a bronze replica of the bust to Morrison's headstone.

On Monday, the curator of the cemetery told a French paper that he wasn't sure whether or not the bust will be returned. Morrison's grave is the most visited at the famed cemetery, which contains 70,000 tombs. Years ago, a security guard had to be hired to stop visitors from smoking pot and even reportedly having sex at the grave.

