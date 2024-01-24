Mark Knopfler announces new album, 'One Deep River'

Mark Knopfler is back with new music. The Dire Straits frontman announced that he'll release his 10th studio album One Deep River on April 12, and he's giving fans their first taste of the record with the release of lead single "Ahead of the Game."

According to the album's description, One Deep River "offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures."

One Deep River is Knopfler's first album since 2018's Down The Road Wherever. It will be released digitally and on CD, cassette and as a two-LP set. There's also a box set featuring the standard CD and two-LP release, along with a bonus CD and bonus vinyl, three guitar picks, a lithograph print and more.

Below is the track list for One Deep River. It is available for preorder now.

"Two Pairs Of Hands"

"Ahead Of The Game"

"Smart Money"

"Scavengers Yard"

"Black Tie Jobs"

"Tunnel 13"

"Janine"

"Watch Me Gone"

"Sweeter Than The Rain"

"Before My Train Comes"

"This One's Not Going To End Well"

"One Deep River"

