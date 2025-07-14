Matt Cameron clarifies he's 'still an active musician' following Pearl Jam exit

2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Matt Cameron may no longer be playing in Pearl Jam, but that doesn't mean he's done playing music for good.

A week after announcing that he was leaving the "Even Flow" outfit after a 27-year tenure, Cameron has shared an Instagram Story thanking fans for their "kind words of support" while adding, "For the record, I'm still an active musician."

As for what bands or projects he might be an active musician with, that has yet to be revealed. Notably, he'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in November as a member of Soundgarden. He was inducted for the first time with Pearl Jam in 2017.

In other Soundgarden-related news, the band has put out a statement regarding their absence from the big Back to the Beginning concert, which marked the final live performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup and Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon Osbourne had said that members of the "Black Hole Sun" band would be playing the show, but they were missing from the event when it took place on July 5.

"We are super bummed and regret that we were unable to coordinate the schedules of our individual and collective projects to attend and contribute to the festival," Soundgarden says in an Instagram post. "The warmth, love and support from the Black Sabbath team has been a continuing source of encouragement and strength throughout our career."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

