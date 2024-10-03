Maynard James Keenan, Chad Smith & more to perform tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at Rock Hall induction

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are taking part in a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The performance will also feature Wolfgang Van Halen, Jelly Roll, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens. Jack Black will also make an appearance.

"It's not a Shot In the Dark to say that this tribute is about to be legendary," the Rock Hall declares.

It has not been announced whether or not Ozzy himself will perform. The Prince of Darkness hasn't played a full live set since New Year's Eve 2018 due to a variety of health issues, though he has performed songs here and there for various events in recent years.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction takes pace Oct. 19 and streams live on Disney+. The other inductees include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest, as well as Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield with the Musical Excellence Award, and Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton with the Musical Influence Award.

