Members of Fleetwood Mac appear to be teasing something on social media

Are the members of Fleetwood Mac trying to tell us something? Based on some cryptic posts on social media, they just might have some news to share.

It all started when Mick Fleetwood shared video of him listening to "Frozen Love," a track that appeared on Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's 1973 album, Buckingham Nicks, which they recorded before joining Fleetwood Mac.

"The marriage of Stevie and Lindsey, the marriage of coming into Fleetwood Mac when they did — it’s all in the song. It's in the music," Mick said of the track. "It's magic then, magic now. What a thrill. Amen."

While Mick could have just been reflecting on the past, Stevie and Lindsey were soon both sharing the post as an Instagram Story, along with two new posts of their own.

Stevie offered a post with the words "if you go forward," written in cursive, while Lindsey shared a similarly styled post with the words "I'll meet you there," which are lyrics in "Frozen Love."

The complimentary posts from Stevie and Lindsey are interesting considering the pair’s on-again/off-again relationship.

The two stars dated in the '70s, but broke up in 1976 while they were in Fleetwood Mac. Their relationship has been tense over the years, and they had a final falling out in 2018, the same year Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac. Nicks told Rolling Stone in October that the last time she spoke to Lindsey was for "about three minutes" at Christine McVie's celebration of life in January 2023.

