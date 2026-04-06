Metallica announces two shows celebrating Mohegan Sun Arena's 25th anniversary

Metallica has announced two shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, in celebration of the venue's 25th anniversary.

The concerts take place Nov. 19 and Nov. 21 and will feature completely unique set lists each night in keeping with Metallica's No Repeat Weekend format. Suicidal Tendencies will open the first night, while Spiritbox will be on the bill for night two.

Members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can also buy tickets in person at the Mohegan Sun box office beginning Saturday.

For all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

The Mohegan Sun performances are Metallica's only scheduled U.S. dates of 2026 aside from their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, which launches in October. The metal legends launch a European tour in May.

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