Metallica announces high school winners of marching band competition

Metallica has announced the high school winners of their 2024 marching band competition.

Taking first place in the large high school category is Sonia Sotomayer High School in San Antonio, Texas. The medium high school winner is Freehold Township High School in Freehold, New Jersey, and the small high school prize went to South Range High School in Canfield, Ohio.

The first-, second- and third-place winners in each category earned a combined $115,000 in music equipment.

The competition also included college divisions, but Metallica notes that “an exciting new partner approached us with an opportunity for our collegiate competitors that we just couldn’t pass up.” It will now be extended through November 2025 for college participants.

For more info, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica launched the first marching band competition in 2023, challenging schools around the country to put their best twist on songs from the metal legends' discography.

