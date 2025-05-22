Metallica announces 2026 European leg of M72 world tour

METALLICA
By Josh Johnson

Metallica's M72 world tour will last for at least another year.

The metal legends have announced a 2026 European leg, kicking off in Athens in May. The outing will be a mix of One Night Only shows and Metallica's No Repeat Weekend, which consists of two concerts in one city, each of which features a completely different set list.

Depending on the date, openers include the reformed Pantera, Gojira, Avatar and Knocked Loose.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

The M72 tour first began in 2023 in support of Metallica's latest album, 72 Seasons. Its current North American leg continues Friday in Philadelphia.

