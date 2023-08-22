Metallica announces '72 Seasons'-themed ring

If a T-shirt isn't enough for you to express your love for Metallica, perhaps some jewelry will do the trick.

The metal legends have announced a ring inspired by their new album, 72 Seasons. The ring will be available as an all-silver piece for $249.99, with a limited edition version embossed with brass selling for $349.99.

The brass edition is exclusive to members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club and will be limited to just 72 pieces.

For more info, visit Metallica.com.

72 Seasons was released in April. Metallica is currently supporting the album on the world M72 tour, which continues Friday, August 25, in Los Angeles.

