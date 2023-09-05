Metallica announces opener update for rescheduled Phoenix show

Metallica has announced an update to the bill for the band's upcoming show in Phoenix on September 9, which was rescheduled from September 3 due to frontman James Hetfield testing positive for COVID-19.

Opener Ice Nine Kills will no longer be playing the rescheduled date and have been replaced by Suicidal Tendencies. Five Finger Death Punch will remain on the lineup.

The Phoenix show is part of Metallica's ongoing M72 tour, during which the metal legends are playing two shows in each city with completely different set lists. On the U.S. leg, Pantera and Mammoth WVH have been opening the first night, while Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch have provided support for the second.

Ahead of Hetfield's COVID diagnosis, Metallica played the first Phoenix show on September 1, though the set was cut two songs short.

