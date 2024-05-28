Metallica debuts 11-minute "Inamorata" song live

Metallica's longest song has made its live debut.

The "Enter Sandman" metallers played the 11-minute "Inamorata" for the first time during their concert in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

"Inamorata" is the closing song off Metallica's latest album, 2023's 72 Seasons.

Metallica played two nights in Munich to kick off the 2024 European leg of their M72 tour. For each headlining stop on the tour, Metallica is playing two nights with completely different set lists.

The M72 tour will return to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.