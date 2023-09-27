Metallica marks anniversary of Cliff Burton's death

By Josh Johnson

Metallica is commemorating the anniversary of bassist Cliff Burton's death.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 27, the metal legends write, "We miss you, Cliff," alongside a video of a recent performance of the song "Orion."

The instrumental "Orion" appears on Metallica's Master of Puppets album and was largely written by Burton. Following his death, "Orion" became a tribute song to Burton.

Burton played on Metallica's first three albums: 1983's Kill 'Em All, 1984's Ride the Lightning and 1986's Master of Puppets. He died September 27, 1986, in a bus accident. He was 24.

Metallica then recruited Jason Newsted to play bass. After Newsted's departure in 2001, Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and has remained Metallica's bassist ever since.

